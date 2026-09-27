Two days after being shot, Parol panch dies

Parol panch Sukhwant Singh, alias Satti Chahal, succumbed to gunshot injuries at PGI on Saturday, two days after being shot by youths of his own village.

The accused, identified as Jaspreet and Davinder of Parol village, are currently absconding, the police said.

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According to the investigators, the tragedy stems from a dispute that began two days prior, when the victim and the assailants clashed over the harassment of a girl from one of the families, after which the feud escalated.

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The police stated that the assailants fired eight rounds, five of which struck the victim while he was sitting in a car. He was rushed to PGI by his friends but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Both suspects fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Locals reported that Satti was returning home when the duo stopped and argued with him before one of them opened fire. A case of murder and under the Arms Act has been registered at the Mullanpur police station. The victim is survived by his wife and two sons.

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Villagers block road

Following the incident, irate village residents, joined by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, blocked the Mullanpur main road and demanded justice. They alleged that the police had failed to arrest the suspects and were dilly-dallying on the matter.