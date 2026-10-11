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Home / Chandigarh / Two days after Kataria’s visit, waste back at Sector 26 mandi

Two days after Kataria’s visit, waste back at Sector 26 mandi

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Waste being collected from the Sector 26 fruit and vegetable market on Saturday. PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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Two days after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria visited the fruit, vegetable and grain market in Sector 26, garbage resurfaced in a part of the mandi.

After Kataria’s visit, the Market Committee had launched a drive to remove waste lying at various places inside the wholesale market. However, heaps of waste were seen lying in a corner of the mandi today. Despite repeated visits by the UT Administrator and directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the city’s main wholesale market continues to grapple with sanitation issues.

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An official stated that waste collected from various parts of the mandi was dumped at one place, from where it was loaded into tractor-trolleys to be taken to the waste processing plant.

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The official stated that waste dumped during loading and unloading of tonnes of fruits and vegetables was picked up immediately and taken to one common place for further disposal.

He maintained that sanitation operations were carried out regularly and unattended waste was removed whenever it was noticed.

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Brij Mohan, president of the Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association, said the mandi was set up when the population of Chandigarh was nearly 3 lakh, which had grown multiple times. The mandi was catering to the entire population of the Tricity. There was a need to upgrade the infrastructure, he added.

Officials said an infrastructure upgrade was being planned for the mandi and the proposed works include improved drainage, repairs to internal roads and auction platforms, designated parking areas and better traffic management.

The UT Administration recently prohibited retail vendors from operating inside the wholesale market to reduce congestion, improve traffic movement and facilitate waste management.

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