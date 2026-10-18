Two die as car rams into truck on Kurali expressway

Two persons died after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Kurali expressway near Machhli Kalan village on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Ravi Kumar and a woman named Dilwar. They were travelling from Karnal when their car rammed into a truck ahead of them.

Advertisement

Majat police officials said the bodies had been kept in the mortuary of the Sub-divisional Hospital in Kharar and that the victims’ relatives had been informed.

Advertisement

The national highway has a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph. It sees a considerable movement of heavy vehicles. On July 17 this year, three occupants of an SUV, including a newlywed couple, died after their vehicle rammed into the rear of a container truck near the Bajheri toll plaza on the IT City-Kurali section of the expressway.