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Home / Chandigarh / Two die in hit-&-run accidents in Mohali

Two die in hit-&-run accidents in Mohali

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:11 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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When Puri tried to question the driver, the man allegedly drove over the road divider to escape, and the truck's rear wheel ran over the SHO. Pic: iStock
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Two persons died in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali district. The police have registered cases against the drivers of the vehicles involved.

Harmeet Singh, a Jhanjeri resident, died after his scooty was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Dairi Chowk on Friday around 9.45 am. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed by passersby to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital, where he died.

On a statement of his son, Gurwinder Singh, the IT City police registered a case against the absconding driver under Sections 281, 324(4) and 106(2) of the BNS.

In another accident, Ramu Kumar, a native of Siwan in Bihar, succumbed to injuries at the PGI on Friday. He was hit by a Thar while crossing the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway near the Alamgir cut in Lalru on October 25.

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The Thar driver fled the spot, but witnesses noted down the vehicle’s registration number and handed it over to the police.

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