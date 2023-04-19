Two directors of UP-based firm held for FD, RD scam

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 18

Police have arrested two directors of a company on the charge of duping people of more than Rs 23.21 lakh on the pretext of putting money in recurring deposits (RD) and fixed deposits (FD) of the company.

The suspects have been identified as Rakesh Sharma and Arun Kumar Sharma, both natives of Simnat Nagar, Kalyanpur, Lucknow district, UP.

A spokesman for the police said on June 1, 2021, Vandana, a resident of Pinjore, reported that she was working in Trinity Multi-State Cooperative Credit Society Limited at Barwala. She convinced 43 people to open FDs and RDs in the company and deposited Rs 23,21,560 with the company. When the FDs and RDs of the people matured and they demanded the money, the officials of the company started making hollow promises on payment. Many investors, who were to get their children married or undergoing treatment for serious ailments, had a tough time due to non-payment of their money by the company.

The complainant said many employees of the company told her they, too, had not been paid salary for the past one year. Senior officials kept telling the investors to contact the head office in Lucknow.

A case under Section 406 and 420, IPC, and the Haryana Financial Establishment Act-2013 was registered against the company.

The Economic Offences Wing investigated the matter and arrested two directors of the company yesterday. Both were produced before the court that remanded them to eight-day police custody.