Two fall prey to cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Two incidents of cyber fraud were reported in which the city residents lost Rs 10 lakh. A woman reported that she had searched an astrologer’s number in a newspaper. The victim contacted the suspect, who duped her of Rs 7.80 lakh.

In another incident, Bhupender Singh reported that some fraudster called his sister posing as her cousin. The suspect cheated the complainant’s sister of Rs 1.80 lakh.