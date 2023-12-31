Two fall prey to online fraud in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two city residents were duped to the tune of Rs 1 lakh. Parth Tandon of Sector 38 reported that he posted an advertisement to sell his dinning table on a mobile app. An unidentified person posing as a buyer tricked him to scan a QR code and siphoned off Rs 74,800. Similarly, a woman of Sector 34 lost Rs 23,500 to a cybercriminal who had posted an ad to give his house on rent. Separate cases have been registered.TNS

Gold, Rs 70,000 stolen in Dhanas

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole jewellery and cash from a house in Dhanas. Complainant Hari Nand reported gold jewellery and Rs 70,000 were stolen from his house between December 23 and 29. The police have registered a case at Sarangpur police station and initiated an investigation.TNS

Biker dies in road accident

Mohali: A 30-year-old biker died while another injured after two motorcycles collided on the Ambala-Chandigarh road near Kurli village on Friday. The deceased, identified as Raj Kumar of Jola Kalan, was returning home after work when the incident took place. The other motorcyclist fled the spot. The police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem examination. A case has been registered at the Lalru police station. TNS

1 killed in mishap, trucker booked

Panchkula: The police have booked a truck driver after a man was killed and two others were injured in an accident in Kalka. Abhishek, one of the injured, said he and his friend Prem were on their way home on a two-wheeler when the truck rammed into them. He said they were dragged for some distance. Another individual was crushed under the vehicle’s tyres and died on the spot. The driver then fled. TNS

8 to represent UT in gymnastics

Chandigarh: An eight-member contingent has been selected to represent the city in the Senior National Artistic Gymnastics Championship, which will be held in Bhubaneswar from January 2 to 4. The squad will comprise Aditya Mishra, Aman, Saurabh Baghel, Saurabh Patel, Akash Arya and Surinder Prasad, Tamanna Sharma, Aafia Jamal and coach Akashdeep. TNS

UTCA honours six cricketers

Chandigarh: The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) honoured six local cricketers, who were included in the auction list for IPL Season 17, at the Sector 16 stadium. Manan Vohra, Bhagminder Lather, Raj Angad Bawa, Arsalan Khan, Vishnu Kashyap and Murugan Ashwin were in the fray for IPL 2024, with their base price of Rs 20 lakh. TNS

