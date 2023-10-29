Two female cops held for accepting bribe

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 28

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a female ASI and a woman head constable posted at the Shahzadpur police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for closing a complaint. The suspects, ASI Kulwinder Kaur and Head Constable Geeta, have been suspended.

According to ACB Inspector Bimla Devi, a person had complained to the bureau about the ASI and the head constable asking him to cough up Rs 10,000 in exchange for closing a case of land dispute after he had reached a compromise with the other party.

#Ambala