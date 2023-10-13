Two firecracker shops without licence shut

Mohali, October 12
As per the directions given by District Magistrate Aashika Jain, Kharar Sub Divisional Magistrate Ravinder Singh visited Kurali, Morinda road to inspect the arrangements made with regard to sale of firecrackers. The SDM ensured that fire safety arrangements like fire extinguishers are in place and the firecracker stock falls in green category. He warned of strict action against the violation of law and also ordered shutting down of two shops being operated without a licence.
Further, the shopkeepers were instructed not to put up stalls on the road. The stalls for retail purposes will be allotted after the draw which is to be held at the district level.
