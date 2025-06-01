DT
Home / Chandigarh / Two former cadets of Mohali-based institute commissioned in Navy

Two former cadets of Mohali-based institute commissioned in Navy

Two former cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali, were commissioned as officers in the Indian Navy during the passing-out parade at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kerala's Ezhimala. The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral...
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:25 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Vinay Kaushik and Mohinder Singh Sekhon.
Two former cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali, were commissioned as officers in the Indian Navy during the passing-out parade at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kerala's Ezhimala.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral V Srinivas, AVSM, NM. Former cadets Mohinder Singh Sekhon and Vinay Kaushik belong to Mohali. As many as 172 cadets have been commissioned as officers in Indian Armed Forces, including 20 in the Indian Navy.

