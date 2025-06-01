Two former cadets of Mohali-based institute commissioned in Navy
Two former cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali, were commissioned as officers in the Indian Navy during the passing-out parade at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kerala's Ezhimala.
The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral V Srinivas, AVSM, NM. Former cadets Mohinder Singh Sekhon and Vinay Kaushik belong to Mohali. As many as 172 cadets have been commissioned as officers in Indian Armed Forces, including 20 in the Indian Navy.
