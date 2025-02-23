DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Two fraudsters land in police net

Two fraudsters land in police net

Duped residents by swapping ATM cards near villages
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
Two fraudsters involved in around 100 cases of cheating have been arrested by the UT police. They used to dupe people by swapping their ATM cards.

A total of 69 ATM cards have been recovered from them. A team of District Crime Cell (DCC) came to know that the accused were seen at Dhanas. Acting on the tip-off, the team caught Sudhir Kumar (34) of Sarangpur and Satish (29) of Vikas Nagar, Nayagaon, while they were sitting in a car parked near an ATM. The police said the accused targetted people, mostly senior citizens, seeking help at ATM booths. They made victims reveal their ATM PIN while helping them withdraw money.

They were active in colony areas, including Ram Darbar, Hallo Majra, Maloya, Burail, Mani Majra, Dadu Majra, Kajheri and Dhanas.

Sudhir already faces two such cases, while Satish is booked in three. The police produced both accused in the court and the judge remanded them in four-day police custody.

