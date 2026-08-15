Two friends die as car plunges into pond on Sirhind-Chandigarh road

Two friends were killed after the car they were travelling in went out of control and plunged into a roadside pond near Kotla Bajwara village on the Sirhind-Chandigarh road late Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Harish Kumar and Madhav Kumar, both residents of Hamayunpur, Sirhind.

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According to a statement given to the police by their friend Harshit Verma, four friends had gathered at his house on Thursday evening to celebrate his nephew’s birthday. After cutting the cake and having dinner, they left in two cars to drop their friend Ratanjot Singh at his home.

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Harish and Madhav were travelling in a Honda City ahead of the other car. When they reached near Kotla Bajwara, the front tyre of their car reportedly burst, following which Harish lost control of the vehicle. The car rammed into an electricity pole, crossed a nearly five-foot-wide drain and plunged into a pond.

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The impact was so severe that all airbags were deployed and the car was badly damaged. The friends travelling in the following informed local residents and the police. Villagers entered the pond and attempted to rescue the occupants, but they could not pull them out as the car doors were locked and the water pressure was high.

The police reached the spot and, with the help of divers, a crane and a JCB machine, retrieved the car after nearly three hours. The victims were pulled out around 3.30 am on Friday and taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

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The police registered a case on the statements of the victims’ families and handed over the bodies to them after post-mortem.

Harish had recently completed his graduation, while Madhav was a Class XII student at Green Field School. His father, Vikas Kumar, is a local Aam Aadmi Party leader.