Two gangs busted in Chandigarh operated across nation

Chandigarh, December 25

Two gangs of cybercriminals recently busted by the Cybercrime Investigation Cell of the UT police had a total of 4,935 complaints and 286 FIRs against them across the country.

The police said the details of the mobile phones and laptops recovered from the members of both gangs were shared with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), to find out the complaints and cases involving the mobiles and laptops used by the gangs.

“A detailed report has been received that says a total of 4,935 complaints were received against both gangs. These included 1,416 in Uttar Pradesh, 537 in Rajasthan, 355 in Delhi, 348 in Telangana, 322 in Gujarat. They were also wanted in 286 FIRs,” said a police official.

The cell had recently busted a 12-member gang, who were operating a fake call centre, recently. The gang had also duped a retired Air Marshal of Rs 3.36 lakh. “It has been found that 2,056 complaints were received against this gang and they already faced 163 FIRs,” said the police official.

Another four-member gang of cyber fraudsters was busted by the police for duping a woman of Rs 1.77 lakh on the pretext of providing her a job. “The report from the MHA revealed that the same gang was involved in 2,879 complaints and had 133 FIRs registered against them,” the police added.

