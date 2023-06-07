Two get 7-year RI in snatching case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Rajiv K Beri, Additional Sessions Judge, has sentenced two persons - Shane Alam, alias Ashlam, a resident of Kajian Kiratpur, Bijnour district, UP, and Ishrar Khan, a resident of Zirakpur, Punjab, - to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a snatching case registered two years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each convict.

The police had registered the case on the complaint of a woman, Anshu Katyal. The complainant said she was purchasing fruits from a fruit seller on the main road in front of her house in Sector 23-D, Chandigarh, around 4:30 pm on April 8, 2021. In the meanwhile, two boys came there on a motorcycle and stopped near the adjacent house. The pillion rider put the mobile phone to his ear and stood in front of her house. The complainant went inside the house after purchasing fruits. She again came outside to pay money to the fruit seller.

While she turned towards her house, one of the boys approached her and asked about the address of a house. He came near her and snatched the gold chain. The boy later fled on the motorcycle towards Sector 23-D, here.

The police arrested the duo. After the completion of investigation, a challan was presented in the court. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 379A and 411, IPC, to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsels for the accused argued that they were falsely implicated in the case. He argued that even the complainant did not identify them. The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting them of the charges framed against them.