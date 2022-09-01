Two get life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh sentenced two persons to life imprisonment in a three-year-old murder case. The convicts were identified as Kamaljeet, alias Boomla, and Gaurav Bhardwaj.

In his complaint to the police, Sukhbir Singh, brother of the victim Baldev, had stated that he was witness to the murder. He had stated that on May 20, 2019, he was returning home in Mani Majra from some work around 11 pm when he saw Kamaljeet catching hold of his brother and Gaurav attacking him with a knife. The victim was stabbed on the neck and the right side of the chest. The suspects then sped away on a bike.

The complainant stated that he, along with his brother-in-law Sunil Kumar, took Baldev to the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, from where he was referred to the PGI. The victim was rushed to the PGI where doctors declared him dead. Sukhbir stated that the accused killed his brother due to an old enmity .

A case was registered against the accused. They were arrested and post investigation, the police presented a challan in court. Charges were framed against the accused, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The complainant’s counsel Terminder Singh said the eyewitness narrated the incident correctly and forensic reports also proved the case. The blood samples found on Kamaljeet’s shirt matched with the blood sample found on the knife used in the crime.

Public prosecutor Hukum Singh, while arguing over the quantum of sentence, stressed the need for an exemplary punishment to the accused for the heinous crime. After hearing of the arguments, the court sentenced them to life imprisonment.