Two get seven-year RI in snatching case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Additional Session Judge Jaibir Singh sentenced two persons to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting them in a two-year-old snatching case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25000 each on the convicts, Sangam and Kaushik. The police had registered a case against them on a complaint of Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Dhanas, at the Sector 11 police station on February 11, 2021.

In his complaint, Pankaj had told the police that he worked in the PGI and on the day of the incident, he had left his house in the evening for duty on foot. When he reached the Dhanas Lake road, two youths came from behind on a scooter and stopped near him. The one driving the scooter snatched a mobile phone from his hand and the one riding pillion took out the purse from his pocket following which they both sped away. The purse contained Rs 50, Aadhaar card and other important documents.

During the investigation, the police arrested the accused and presented a challan in the court. Charges were framed against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsels claimed that the accused were falsely implicated in the case. On the other hand, the public prosecutor argued that the prosecution proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt.

After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted the duo and awarded them seven-year RI.