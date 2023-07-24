Two girls die of asphyxiation after fire breaks out in Chandigarh industrial area

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

Two girls died of asphyxiation and three others got injured on Monday after a fire broke in the basement of an electrical parts manufacturing unit in industrial area, Phase II.

Five women were rescued by firemen and were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Police said Jyoti and Suhani, both Ram Darbar residents, died during the treatment. While Sapna, Kiran and Anita are under treatment.

A fire call regarding the incident at Vishav Electricals was received at 4.48 pm. The fire tenders reached the spot in a minute from Industrial Area, Phase II. It took about half-an-hour to control the blaze. Four fire tenders were pressed into service.

A fire station officer said short-circuit seems to have caused the fire. However, they are probing the matter.