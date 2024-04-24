Two groups clash in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

The police have registered cross FIRs after two groups clashed at the Sector 22 market. Rohan alleged Brajesh, Sahil, Tanuj and Rahul Kaliya allegedly attacked him and his relatives with a sharp weapon near the mobile market. They suffered injuries. Sahil, Tanuj and Rahul have been arrested. Meanwhile, Brajesh alleged that Nitin Koda, Tunish, Tara and Rohan attacked him with a sharp weapon. The police have arrested Rohan.

