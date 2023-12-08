Two gunshots fired, three suspects flee

Dera Bassi, December 6
The police have booked Harinder Benipal, a resident of Balmiki Colony, along with two unidentified youths, for firing two gunshots at five local youths near the Balmiki Colony in Dera Bassi. The incident took place at around 10.30 am on Wednesday.
Three unidentified bikeborne youths fired two gunshots at Saahil, Abhi Pahwa, Manpreet, Rohan and Ankush. The complainant, Saahil, said they were standing near a marriage function that was going on nearby when the two bike riders fired gunshots at them. He accused Benipal of the attack.
After the incident, the trio fled towards the bus stand here. The incident has been captured on CCTV surveillance. The police said old rivalries may be the cause of this incident. A case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.
