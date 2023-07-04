Two Haryana natives held in arms case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 3

The police arrested two youths and recovered a .32 bore revolver and 13 live rounds from them at a naka near MS Enclave in Dhakoli, Zirakpur, today.

The suspects have been identified as Kaithal resident Prabhjot Singh and Kurukshetra native Manjinder Singh.

The police also seized an SUV with Chandigarh registration number in which the duo was travelling.

A case under the relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the two suspects at the Dhakoli police post.

Incharge Sukhvir Singh said the duo was arrested during a checking. Their vehicle was searched and a weapon was recovered from it. Both suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody for two days.