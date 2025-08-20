DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Two held for Rs 48-lakh share market fraud

Two held for Rs 48-lakh share market fraud

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:13 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Cyber Crime Police Station team arrested two more men in connection with a Rs 48.5 lakh cyber fraud case.

Advertisement

According to the information, fraudsters lured the victim with promises of high returns on investments in the share market. The team has arrested two accused on Monday, bringing the total arrests in the case to three.

The case was registered on May 21 following a complaint by Gurmukh Singh, 62, resident of Shiv Colony, Bitna Road, Pinjore. He reported that on February 13, he saw a share market advertisement on YouTube. Through the link, he joined a WhatsApp group where members convinced him to open a trading account, eventually defrauding him of Rs 48.5 lakh.

Advertisement

During investigation, the police first arrested Suresh Kumar Verma of Ganganagar, Rajasthan, currently residing in Zirakpur, Punjab, on August 9. He was remanded to eight days’ police custody and later sent to judicial custody on August 18. Based on leads, two more accused, Ritesh Kumar and Pravesh Kumar, were apprehended and placed under eight-day police remand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts