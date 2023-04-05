Two held for car theft at Pinjore

Panchkula, April 4
The Sector 19 crime branch of the Panchkula police here today claimed to have arrested two persons for stealing an Innova car from Pinjore.
The suspects have been identified as Satyavir, 26, and Surjit, 26, both residents of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.
A police spokesperson said Saurabh, a resident of Vishwakarma Colony in Pinjore, in a complaint to the police on June 22, 2022, had claimed his driver Kuldeep Singh had parked his Innova car in front of a hotel in Pinjore on June 18. He said when they went back to get the vehicle on June 22, they found it missing. A case under Sections 379, 411, 120B and 201, IPC, was registered against unidentified persons at the Pinjore police station.
The Sector 19 crime branch team arrested two suspects for stealing the car. The two were produced in a court, which remanded them in judicial custody.
