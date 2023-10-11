Two held for cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

The police have arrested Shamli resident Saleem (25) and a woman (24) for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 20,460 through the credit card of a Sector 38 resident on October 4.

The complainant, Meenu Devi, alleged that she had got a phone call on her husband’s number in which the caller asked for his credit card number and money was withdrawn from the account.

