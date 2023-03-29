Two held for firing at financier's car

Panchkula, March 28
Crime branch of the Sector 19 police here today claimed to have arrested two persons for opening fire with intent to kill a resident of Panchkula. The suspects have been identified as Jasbir Kumar, a resident of Gharauli village, Ambala district; and Basant Kumar, a resident of Kotra Khas village, Yamunanagar district.
The police said the victim, a resident of Sector 24, reported that he ran a finance business at Shahzadpur. On December 1 last year, he was returning home from his shop in his car in the evening. When he reached near the bus stand at Golpura village, three persons, who were riding a motorcycle and carrying pistols, arrived there. One of them fired into the air and the others at the rear of the car. The suspects also threw a polythene bag towards the windscreen of the car. He found that the polythene bag contained a threat letter.
A case under Section 307, 336 and 506 of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against unidentified persons at the Raipur Rani police station.
A team of the crime branch, led by Inspector Karmbir Singh, arrested the two suspects on Sunday. They were produced before the court that remanded both in three-day police custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...
Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again
Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase
The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...
Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue
To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...