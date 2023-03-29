Two held for firing at financier's car

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 28

Crime branch of the Sector 19 police here today claimed to have arrested two persons for opening fire with intent to kill a resident of Panchkula. The suspects have been identified as Jasbir Kumar, a resident of Gharauli village, Ambala district; and Basant Kumar, a resident of Kotra Khas village, Yamunanagar district.

The police said the victim, a resident of Sector 24, reported that he ran a finance business at Shahzadpur. On December 1 last year, he was returning home from his shop in his car in the evening. When he reached near the bus stand at Golpura village, three persons, who were riding a motorcycle and carrying pistols, arrived there. One of them fired into the air and the others at the rear of the car. The suspects also threw a polythene bag towards the windscreen of the car. He found that the polythene bag contained a threat letter.

A case under Section 307, 336 and 506 of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against unidentified persons at the Raipur Rani police station.

A team of the crime branch, led by Inspector Karmbir Singh, arrested the two suspects on Sunday. They were produced before the court that remanded both in three-day police custody.