Two held for firing into air at Mohali

Mohali, October 27
Two youths have been arrested by the police on the charge of firing into the air outside a house with the intention of spreading terror. They have been identified as Ratandeep Singh and Tajinder Singh, both residents of Phase 1, Mohali.
Investigating officer Krishan Chand said he was on patrol duty with his police team in the Phase 5 market when they got information that two youths were firing into the air outside a house to spread terror. When the police reached the spot, both youths were still firing into the air with their pistols, he added. A case has been registered against the suspects under Section 336 of the IPC and the Arms Act.
