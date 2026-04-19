Two held for hacking phone

The Phase-1 Mohali police have arrested two New Tehsilpura, Amritsar, residents Sahil Jagda and Amar for sending fake links to people’s mobile phones and hacking these for withdrawing money or buying phones by shopping on online websites and then selling the same at cheap rates from a Mohali hotel on April 13.

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According to SP City Dilpreet Singh, the accused sent a fake link to the mobile phone Manoj Kumar of Dehradun and hacked his phone to purchased three phones for Rs 1.25 lakh from his credit card. The accused had given the address of Hotel HM Crystal Phase-1, Mohali, for taking delivery, from where they were arrested along with three boxes of mobile phones.

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