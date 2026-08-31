Two held for liquor smuggling in separate cases, woman ran illegal sale from tea stall cover in Pinjore

Panchkula Police on Monday arrested two persons, including a woman, in separate cases of illegal liquor sale and smuggling, seizing a pickup vehicle and hundreds of bottles of country-made and English liquor.

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DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said the Crime Branch-3 team, acting on a tip-off, raided a tea stall at Apple Market in Pinjore that was allegedly being used as a cover for illegal liquor sale. The team, led by In-charge Tajinder Pal Singh, arrested Rekha, a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, currently residing in Pinjore, and recovered 19 half-bottles and 11 quarter-bottles of country-made liquor from a wooden box at her stall. A case was registered at Pinjore police station.

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In a separate operation, the Anti-Narcotic Cell intercepted a pickup vehicle near Chandimandir Toll Plaza that was allegedly carrying liquor from Chandigarh to Shimla. The team, led by In-charge Saurav Rawat, stopped and searched the vehicle on the Shimla Highway following secret information. Driver Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Shimla, was found alone in the vehicle, from which police recovered 15 boxes containing 180 bottles of English liquor. The vehicle was seized and a case registered at Chandimandir police station. Kumar was produced before a court and remanded to two days’ police custody.

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Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said the action was part of a zero-tolerance policy against the illegal liquor and drug trade, with all police teams directed to keep a continuous watch on suspicious activities in their areas. He said no person threatening law and order would be spared, and the crackdown on the supply chain of illegal liquor and drugs would continue.