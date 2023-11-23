Two held for robberies

Mohali, November 22
The police nabbed two suspects and seized a car in Zirakpur yesterday in connection with some incidents of robbery reported near Dera Bassi in the past fortnight. Though the police remain tight-lipped about the arrests, sources have revealed that the investigation is currently in an advanced stage.
Three youths robbed a Dhakoli resident, Narendra Kumar, of a bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh near Haripur Kudan at around 7 am on November 16.
Kumar had booked a shared taxi from Zirakpur to Ambala. The other three occupants of the taxi, including the driver, snatched the bag from him when they reached a secluded spot near Haripur Kudan and shoved him out of the car before fleeing the scene. The matter is currently being investigated. Notably, it is the second such incident to be reported here in the past 10 days. On November 7, a Hisar resident, Bhanu, was robbed of Rs 27,000 by four unidentified suspects at knifepoint.
