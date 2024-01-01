Two held for robbing driver at knifepoint

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 31
The police have arrested two persons on the charge of robbing a tempo driver near Sirhind. Their accomplice is at large. The arrested persons have been identified as Sahil of Mandi Gobindgarh and Abhipal of Ludhiana.
Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder Singh said Sanjay of Patiala had reported that he was carrying tiles on his tempo from Samrala to Patiala. A tyre got punctured on the GT Road at Sirhind. Three persons offered help. After changing the tire, two of them said they had to go to Patiala and the tempo driver took them along. When he reached near the Bhakra canal bridge at Adampur village, one of them put a sharp weapon on his neck and asked him to take out whatever he had. In the meantime, their accomplice reached there on a motorcycle.
The three snatched his phone, Rs 500 and also made him reveal his Paytm account password. They transferred Rs 45,200 from his account and fled the scene.
