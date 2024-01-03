Two held for robbing eatery owner

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 2

The police have arrested two persons, Ward No. 17 resident Maninder Singh and Saahil of Ward No. 14, and recovered a dummy pistol, three stolen mobile phones, a sharp-edged weapon and Rs 5,000 in cash from them. The cops have also booked their accomplice, Pankaj Kumar, who is still at large. The trio had robbed an eatery owner near the Kurali bypass on December 31. Kurali (city) SHO Gagandeep Singh said, “Two suspects have been arrested, and a case has been registered under Section 379-B of the IPC. The third suspect will be arrested soon.”

