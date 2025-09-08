DT
Home / Chandigarh / Two held for snatching, 3 mobiles recovered

Two held for snatching, 3 mobiles recovered

The motorcycle used in the crime was impounded
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
The accused in custody of the police.
The UT police have arrested two youths for a snatching incident reported from Sector 46 and recovered three stolen mobile phones along with the motorcycle used in the crime.

The incident took place on around 9:45 pm on September 1 when Sanjeev Kumar, a 22-year-old security guard, was on his way to duty near the beat box in Sector 46. Two youths, riding a bike without helmet, snatched his mobile phone and sped away.

The accused have been identified as Dilkhush Kumar (19) and Rahul Kumar, alias Langda (27), both residents of Kumra village, Sector 68, Mohali. The police said the phone stolen from Sanjeev and two other mobiles were recovered from their possession. The motorcycle used in the crime was impounded.

Both accused were arrested on September 6 and produced before the court. The court sent them to one-day police custody. Later, they were sent to judicial custody.

