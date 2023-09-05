Two held for snatching in Panchkula

Panchkula, September 4
The police have reportedly held two men in connection with some snatching incidents in Panchkula.
The suspects are Jasbir Singh of Mor Thikri village and Amindra Singh of a village in Mohali district. The duo was produced before court, which remanded them in police custody for four days.
The suspects had snatched the gold chain of a woman, Ritu Chaudhary, in Guru Nanak Colony on June 24.
In another incident, on July 15, the duo snatched a gold chain from Shreta, a resident of Sector 25.
The police had registered cases in connection with the incidents under Section 379-A of the IPC.
ACP (crime) Arvind Kamboj said the duo had attempted snatchings in Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, Mohali and Panchkula. While Jasbir holds a postgraduate degree, his accomplice Amindra is just a matriculate.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells MP
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...