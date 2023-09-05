Two held for snatching in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 4

The police have reportedly held two men in connection with some snatching incidents in Panchkula.

The suspects are Jasbir Singh of Mor Thikri village and Amindra Singh of a village in Mohali district. The duo was produced before court, which remanded them in police custody for four days.

The suspects had snatched the gold chain of a woman, Ritu Chaudhary, in Guru Nanak Colony on June 24.

In another incident, on July 15, the duo snatched a gold chain from Shreta, a resident of Sector 25.

The police had registered cases in connection with the incidents under Section 379-A of the IPC.

ACP (crime) Arvind Kamboj said the duo had attempted snatchings in Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, Mohali and Panchkula. While Jasbir holds a postgraduate degree, his accomplice Amindra is just a matriculate.

