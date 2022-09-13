Two held for snatching mobile in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two youths — Avdesh Kumar, alias Rinku (22), of Bathinda, and Virender (19) of Hisar — have been arrested for snatching a mobile phone. Burail resident Pankaj Kashyap claimed his mobile phone was snatched on the road separating Sectors 32 and 46. TNS

iPad stolen at PGI

Chandigarh: An unidentified man stole an iPad from a doctor’s room at the PGI. A case of theft has been registered on the complaint of Dr Kushang Khanda of the ENT Department.

Two held with illegal firearm

Mohali: The police arrested two persons and recovered a countrymade pistol allegedly used in various incidents of looting, at Phase 11 here on Monday. The suspects have been identified as Nadyali resident Sonu Kumar and Sector 65 resident Bunty Kumar. They were planning to commit a robbery but were caught during a checking, the police said. A case has been registered against both of them under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Phase 11 police station. TNS

Mohali DC reviews revenue matters

Mohali: Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar held a meeting to review the ongoing works related to the Revenue Department. He issued a direction that the pending matters should be completed within a stipulated time. Matters related to court cases, encroachment, audit, land mortgage, transfers and markings were reviewed. The DC instructed all tehsildars to complete the pending transfer work on a priority basis. TNS

Event on suicide prevention held

Chandigarh: The Mental Health Institute, in association with Parivartan, an NGO, held a sensitisation programme on suicide prevention. The programme was aimed at providing training on identification of warning signs of suicidal risk to make timely referral for intervention. A total of 25 participants from three different institutes attended the event. Jasbinder Kaur, Director-Principal, GMCH-32, Chandigarh, who was the chief guest, emphasised the importance of conducting such programmes for creating awareness on a sensitive issue. TNS

Book exhibition at DAV College

Chandigarh: To commemorate the 129th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s address to the Parliament of Religions in Chicago, the Path Seeker Society and RAAH- The library Club of DAV College, Sector 10, organised a book exhibition on the college premises. The exhibition included books on Swami Vivekananda’s life and books by other spiritual institutions namely Swami Ramakrishna Mission, Brahmakumaris and ISKCON. TNS

Antaz singh wins shooting gold

Chandigarh: Antaz Singh Jattana, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, won gold in the 10m air rifle shooting competition at the Chandigarh State Inter-School Shooting Championship, which was held at the shooting range, Sector 25.He participated in men’s sub-youth category. Gurtej Sidhu and Armaan Kaushal bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively. TNS

Tiger Club trainees shine

Chandigarh: Taekwondo players of Tiger Club have performed well in the 31st Inter Taekwondo Championship. The club trainees have won a total of 25 gold medals, 10 silver medals and five bronze medals to claim the overall trophy. Diamond Club finished second with seven gold medals and three silver medals. A total of 125 players participated in this championship. TNS