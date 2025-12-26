Two held for sntaching bid

The police have arrested two suspects for attempt to rob a UP native of his motorcycle at gunpoint.

They have been identified as Jalalabad residents Arshdeep Singh and Karan Kumar. One illegal pistol and three rounds were recovered from Arshdeep, while Karan was found carrying three rounds.

On December 24, on a statement of Amit Kumar, a native of Saharanpur, UP, and at present resident of Mataur, had reported that two unidentified youths tried to snatch his motorcycle at gunpoint.