Two held for stabbing youth in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a youth near IT Park on September 10. The accused have been identified as Subhash, alias Champa (22), a resident of Shanti Nagar, Mani Majra, and Nikhil Pal (19), a resident of Baltana, Zirakpur. They were arrested on October 9 by a team of the IT Park police station. Two knives were recovered from them.

A court granted a four-day police remand to the accused. According to the FIR registered at the IT Park police station on the complaint of Vansh (17), a resident of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, he and his elder brother Samee had gone to the IT Park. They were standing in a park when Champa and another youth approached them and demanded money.

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When Sameer opposed, the duo allegedly abused him. Champa then pulled out a knife and stabbed Sameer in the neck.

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The accomplice also allegedly attacked Sameer with a knife, leaving him injured on the ground. The accused continued to beat him, and Champa allegedly threatened to kill Vansh. They fled after passersby started gathering.

Champa is a Class X pass-out and works as a labourer, while Nikhil holds a diploma and does a private job.