Two held for stealing taps from Panchkula house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 28

The police today claimed to have arrested two persons for stealing taps from a house in Sector 9.

The suspects were identified as Aman Kumar and Ramzan, both residents of Rajiv Colony near Sector 7 in Panchkula.

The police said they had received information that some unidentified persons had stolen taps from a house in Sector 9 here on Sunday.

A case under Sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified thieves, at the Sector 5 police station.

The police arrested the two suspects and produced them in a court today, which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.

#Panchkula