Two held for stealing taps from Panchkula house

Panchkula, November 28
The police today claimed to have arrested two persons for stealing taps from a house in Sector 9.
The suspects were identified as Aman Kumar and Ramzan, both residents of Rajiv Colony near Sector 7 in Panchkula.
The police said they had received information that some unidentified persons had stolen taps from a house in Sector 9 here on Sunday.
A case under Sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified thieves, at the Sector 5 police station.
The police arrested the two suspects and produced them in a court today, which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adhere to law for appointment of judges: Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement
Law Minister had said Centre couldn’t be accused of sitting ...
Centre 'returns' 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium
Gay lawyer’s name included
Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi
Eyes India as critical partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy
10 trade unions boycott Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget meeting
Say 3 minutes for each speaker a ‘cheap joke’