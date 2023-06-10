Two held for vehicle theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for vehicle theft. Rahul Bisht, a resident of Sector 27, claimed his bike was stolen from Sector 31 on June 7. Later, he caught two youths while riding his bike in Industrial Area, Phase II. The police later arrested suspects Shri Ram (22) and Rahul (20), both residents of Mauli Jagran. A case has been registered. TNS

Hry man booked for cheating

Chandigarh: A Haryana resident has been booked for cheating. Complainant Balbir Singh, a resident of Sector 48, alleged Ankit Singh of Kurukshetra fraudulently transferred Rs 60 lakh from his bank account to his account through several online and cheque transfers over two years. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station.

23-yr-old Youth dies by suicide

Dera Bassi: A 23-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide at Dhanoni village. The deceased, Vijay, hanged himself near a school in Manj village. Based on the statements of his family members, the police started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The body was handed over to the victim’s family members after a post-mortem examination. TNS

HSVP holds meet with residents

Panchkula: The Estate Office of Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) held a meeting with representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) at a club in Sector 6 here on Thursday. The meeting, a part of the “Haryana Uday” initiative undertaken by the state government, aimed at address public concerns. The representatives of RWAs raised issues and grievances related to encroachments, permissions for gate installations, street lights, etc. TNS

Civic issues taken up with MC chief

Panchkula: A delegation of the Citizens’ Welfare Association took up civic issues with MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta. One of the key issues raised by the delegation was an irregular door-to-door garbage collection in the city. They highlighted the shortage of garbage collection and disposal vans and inconsistent collection timings. The MC chief contacted the firm and directed it to do the needful. The delegation stressed the importance of cleaning rainwater drainage pipes and road gullies before the onset of rainy season. TNS

Two cheating cases registered

Chandigarh: Two cheating cases have been registered by the Chandigarh police. In a complaint, Surjit Singh, Director Marketing, M/s Innovative Group Pvt Ltd, Dariya village, alleged that Subu M/s SECU Medicare, Kerala, raised two invoices for the supply of 5,000 PPE kits against which the complainant’s company made total payments of Rs 9.17 lakh on April 26, 2021. It is alleged that the company promised to deliver the PPE kits within six days. After receiving the full payment, they didn’t provide the PPE kits. In another complaint, Mast Ram alleged that Kailash Gupta, Lovkush Verma, Ashish Srivastava and others of PBL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Lucknow, UP, cheated Rs 40 lakh for supplying 5 lakh face masks in 2020. The police have registered cheating cases. TNS

Ashwajit bags tennis title

Chandigarh: Master Ashwajit Senjam, a trainee of the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, won the boys’ U-18 singles title in the AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament held at Harvest Tennis Academy, Jassowal, Ludhiana, from June 5 to 9. In the boys’ U-18 singles final, Ashwajit Senjam upset top seed Parth Deorukhakar of Maharashtra in a 3-setter marathon match (2-6, 6-4, 7-5). In the boys’ U-18 singles semi-finals, Ashwajit defeated Ojas Mehlawat of Delhi in straight sets (6-1, 7-5). TNS

Parushi in nat’l cricket camp

Chandigarh: City girl Parushi Prabhakar has been selected for the High Performance Camp (Under 19), being organised by National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Alur near Bengaluru from June 12 to July 12. TNS

Cricket meet from June 17

Chandigarh: The 2nd Baba Balak Nath Trophy Cash Prize T20 Cricket Tournament will start on June 17. Each participating team will play a minimum of four matches. The title winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 15,000, while the runner-up will pocket Rs 11,000. TNS

Bumpy ride

A road dug up for sewerage work causes inconvenience to motorists near Kalgidhar Enclave in Baltana, Zirakpur, on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR