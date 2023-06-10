 Two held for vehicle theft : The Tribune India

in brief

Two held for vehicle theft

Two held for vehicle theft

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for vehicle theft. Rahul Bisht, a resident of Sector 27, claimed his bike was stolen from Sector 31 on June 7. Later, he caught two youths while riding his bike in Industrial Area, Phase II. The police later arrested suspects Shri Ram (22) and Rahul (20), both residents of Mauli Jagran. A case has been registered. TNS

Hry man booked for cheating

Chandigarh: A Haryana resident has been booked for cheating. Complainant Balbir Singh, a resident of Sector 48, alleged Ankit Singh of Kurukshetra fraudulently transferred Rs 60 lakh from his bank account to his account through several online and cheque transfers over two years. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station.

23-yr-old Youth dies by suicide

Dera Bassi: A 23-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide at Dhanoni village. The deceased, Vijay, hanged himself near a school in Manj village. Based on the statements of his family members, the police started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The body was handed over to the victim’s family members after a post-mortem examination. TNS

HSVP holds meet with residents

Panchkula: The Estate Office of Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) held a meeting with representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) at a club in Sector 6 here on Thursday. The meeting, a part of the “Haryana Uday” initiative undertaken by the state government, aimed at address public concerns. The representatives of RWAs raised issues and grievances related to encroachments, permissions for gate installations, street lights, etc. TNS

Civic issues taken up with MC chief

Panchkula: A delegation of the Citizens’ Welfare Association took up civic issues with MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta. One of the key issues raised by the delegation was an irregular door-to-door garbage collection in the city. They highlighted the shortage of garbage collection and disposal vans and inconsistent collection timings. The MC chief contacted the firm and directed it to do the needful. The delegation stressed the importance of cleaning rainwater drainage pipes and road gullies before the onset of rainy season. TNS

Two cheating cases registered

Chandigarh: Two cheating cases have been registered by the Chandigarh police. In a complaint, Surjit Singh, Director Marketing, M/s Innovative Group Pvt Ltd, Dariya village, alleged that Subu M/s SECU Medicare, Kerala, raised two invoices for the supply of 5,000 PPE kits against which the complainant’s company made total payments of Rs 9.17 lakh on April 26, 2021. It is alleged that the company promised to deliver the PPE kits within six days. After receiving the full payment, they didn’t provide the PPE kits. In another complaint, Mast Ram alleged that Kailash Gupta, Lovkush Verma, Ashish Srivastava and others of PBL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Lucknow, UP, cheated Rs 40 lakh for supplying 5 lakh face masks in 2020. The police have registered cheating cases. TNS

Ashwajit bags tennis title

Chandigarh: Master Ashwajit Senjam, a trainee of the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, won the boys’ U-18 singles title in the AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament held at Harvest Tennis Academy, Jassowal, Ludhiana, from June 5 to 9. In the boys’ U-18 singles final, Ashwajit Senjam upset top seed Parth Deorukhakar of Maharashtra in a 3-setter marathon match (2-6, 6-4, 7-5). In the boys’ U-18 singles semi-finals, Ashwajit defeated Ojas Mehlawat of Delhi in straight sets (6-1, 7-5). TNS

Parushi in nat’l cricket camp

Chandigarh: City girl Parushi Prabhakar has been selected for the High Performance Camp (Under 19), being organised by National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Alur near Bengaluru from June 12 to July 12. TNS

Cricket meet from June 17

Chandigarh: The 2nd Baba Balak Nath Trophy Cash Prize T20 Cricket Tournament will start on June 17. Each participating team will play a minimum of four matches. The title winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 15,000, while the runner-up will pocket Rs 11,000. TNS

Bumpy ride

A road dug up for sewerage work causes inconvenience to motorists near Kalgidhar Enclave in Baltana, Zirakpur, on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

2
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

3
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

4
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

5
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

6
Punjab

Punjab's AAP govt hires consultant to shift from paddy-wheat cycle

7
Amritsar

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

8
Punjab

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

10
World

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...

70 tubewells in Ropar village go dry, illegal mining to blame

70 tubewells in Ropar village go dry, illegal mining to blame


Cities

View All

‘Dhadis’, SGPC on warpath over performance hours

‘Dhadis’, SGPC on warpath over performance hours

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk