Two held for vehicle thefts

Chandigarh: Two vehicle thieves have been arrested and four stolen two-wheelers recovered. The accused have been identified as Gaurav Sharma, alias Honey (29), and Bilal Ahmed Sheikh (32), both residents of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26. The police said four scooters stolen from the area under the Police Station of Sector 26 and Mani Majra had been recovered. Both have a criminal past. Gaurav is already booked in three cases and Bilal in four cases. TNS
Two POs land in UT police net
Chandigarh: Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the Chandigarh police. Cases against both accused were registered for violating the Covid protocol. The police said accused Prempal, a resident of Mauli Jagran, was booked in April 2020 at the Mauli Jagran police station and was declared a PO on October 21. Another accused, Sanjay, a resident of Phase III, Ram Darbar, was booked in April 2020 at the Sector 26 police station and was declared a PO on September 30.
Sampark staff to intensify stir
Chandigarh: The Sampark Centre's Employees Union, Chandigarh, has decided to intensify its agitation over the alleged indifferent attitude adopted by the UT Administration towards their demands. In a statement, union president Manoj Kumar Bhoria and Sunil Kumar Chauhan stated that their main demands included payment on wages on DC rates for 2022-23 and 2023-24, reinstatement of two employees and bonus as per the decision of the UT Administration for employees of the Sampark centres. TNS
UTCA picks team for Hazare Trophy
Chandigarh: The UTCA has announced the squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting from November 23. It included Manan Vohra (captain), Arslan Khan, Arjun Azad, Gaurav Puri, Ankit Kaushik, Arjit, Mayank, Sandeep, Mandeep, Rajangad Bawa, Nipun, Murugan Ashwin, Bhagmender Lather, Karan, Vishu, Sunil Saggi (coach), Karnveer (asst coach), Harish (manager), Sagar Sudan (trainer), Saurav Khandelwal (physio). TNS
Long haul: Commuters stuck in a traffic jam on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway because of narrow road near the Bhankarpur traffic lights in Dera Bassi on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL
