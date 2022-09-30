Two held in arms case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Two persons have been arrested in arms case.

A team of crime branch, led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar, nabbed the two suspects, identified as Munish (22), a native of Rampur district in UP and presently residing in Zirakpur, and Sunny (19), a resident of Pratapgarh district in UP, near Rally Ground in Sector 25 here on Wednesday.

The police had received a tip-off on the presence of two persons, who were in possession of a weapon. The duo was nabbed with a country-made pistol and two cartridges.

The police said both the suspects had a tainted past. Munish was earlier sentenced to seven years in jail in a case of snatching while Sunny, who was presently out on bail, was a robbery suspect.