Two held in arms case

Chandigarh, September 29
Two persons have been arrested in arms case.
A team of crime branch, led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar, nabbed the two suspects, identified as Munish (22), a native of Rampur district in UP and presently residing in Zirakpur, and Sunny (19), a resident of Pratapgarh district in UP, near Rally Ground in Sector 25 here on Wednesday.
The police had received a tip-off on the presence of two persons, who were in possession of a weapon. The duo was nabbed with a country-made pistol and two cartridges.
The police said both the suspects had a tainted past. Munish was earlier sentenced to seven years in jail in a case of snatching while Sunny, who was presently out on bail, was a robbery suspect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points
Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...