Two held in drugs case

Panchkula, May 2
The anti-narcotics cell of the local police has arrested two men under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The suspects have been identified as Mahindra Singh, a resident of Majra Mehtab village in Kalka, and Praveen Kumar of Lower Kurari Mohalla in Kalka.
The cell had arrested Rahul of Naggal in Kalka district on May 1 with 5.81-gm heroin from the Kalka area. During interrogation, he revealed the names of the two suspects.
A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Kalka police station.
The suspects were produced in court today, which sent Praveen to one-day police custody and Mahindra to judicial custody in Ambala.
