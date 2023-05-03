Two held in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 2

The anti-narcotics cell of the local police has arrested two men under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The suspects have been identified as Mahindra Singh, a resident of Majra Mehtab village in Kalka, and Praveen Kumar of Lower Kurari Mohalla in Kalka.

The cell had arrested Rahul of Naggal in Kalka district on May 1 with 5.81-gm heroin from the Kalka area. During interrogation, he revealed the names of the two suspects.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Kalka police station.

The suspects were produced in court today, which sent Praveen to one-day police custody and Mahindra to judicial custody in Ambala.