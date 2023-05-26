Two held with 14-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police arrested two Kharar youths, Gurinder Sigh and Ranjan Singh, and seized 14 gm of heroin from them. They have been booked under the NDPS Act at the Sadar Kharar police station. Cops said the duo was active in the JTPL City area for the past four-five months. TNS

230 challaned in Panchkula

Panchkula: As many as 230 persons were challaned for various traffic violations during a drive carried out in the district on Wednesday. The police said special check points were set up at different places to check traffic violations. Challans were issued for helmetless riding, driving without seat belt, wrong parking, halting car at zebra crossing, etc. TNS

Rs 45.36 cr for dev works in Kharar

Mohali: The Punjab Government has sanctioned Rs 45.36 crore for the comprehensive development of Kharar city. The Department of Local Bodies has also issued necessary approvals for the same, stated Anmol Gagan Maan, Minister of Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Labour, Hospitality and Investment Promotion. The amount will be utilised for works, including repair of pipelines, roads, streets, installation of new interlocking tiles, development of parks, installation of swings in parks and construction of toilets. TNS

Ghaggar river banks cleaned

Dera Bassi: Officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board held a campaign to clean the banks of Ghaggar river on Wednesday. The PPCB officials, led by XEN Gursharan Das Garg, also put up boards to warn people against throwing garbage in the river. “The idea is to change public attitude towards the environment with three strategies of less use, reuse, recycle and adoption,” said Garg. TNS

Betting on IPL tie, 2 arrested

Dera Bassi: The police arrested two persons for betting during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at a hotel room on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway. The suspects, identified as Ganesh Prabhakar Sawant and Partha Pares Pujara, have been booked under the Gambling Act at the Dera Bassi police station. A mobile phone and Rs 1.36 lakh in cash recovered from him have been seized. The duo were produced in court, which sent them to one-day police remand. TNS

179 NCC cadets attend camp

Mohali: The 13 Punjab Battalion of NCC Group, Ludhiana, conducted a national integration camp for NCC cadets at Doaba Group of Colleges near Chandigarh. As many as 179 cadets from the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and northeast region participated in the camp held recently. TNS

Top seed Ira in tennis final

Mohali: Top seed Ira Chadha outplayed Punjab’s Japji Kaur in straight sets 6-1 6-2 to march into the girls’ U-16 final of the ongoing Roots AITA CS7 National Rankings U-16 Championship. Chandigarh’s Mannat Awasthi also stormed into the final by defeating Ditti Prajapat 6-2 6-1. In the boys’ U-16 semifinals, Haralam Singh struggled hard before recording a 6-1 5-7 6-1 win over Sachit Thakur. Prabir Singh also moved into the next round by defeating Haryana’s Jadkirat Singh 6-4 6-1. TNS

Volleyball team announced

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Volleyball Association has selected the local boys’ sub-junior team for the 45th Sub-Junior National Volleyball Championship to be held at Chandernagore, Hooghly (West Bengal), from May 27 to June 1. A 20-day coaching camp was conducted under the guidance of senior coach Mohan Nargeta at Chandigarh. The team comprises Adarsh Chauhan (captain), Harsh Yadav, Sparsh, Rixit Negi, Piyush, Shourya Rathta, Anshul, Gurdeep, Pratiyush Bhagta, Dharuv, Yuvraj, Pratham Rathore, Gaurav Sharma (coach) and Sukhbeer Sharma (manager).