 Two held with 14-gm heroin : The Tribune India

BRIEFLY

Two held with 14-gm heroin

Two held with 14-gm heroin

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police arrested two Kharar youths, Gurinder Sigh and Ranjan Singh, and seized 14 gm of heroin from them. They have been booked under the NDPS Act at the Sadar Kharar police station. Cops said the duo was active in the JTPL City area for the past four-five months. TNS

230 challaned in Panchkula

Panchkula: As many as 230 persons were challaned for various traffic violations during a drive carried out in the district on Wednesday. The police said special check points were set up at different places to check traffic violations. Challans were issued for helmetless riding, driving without seat belt, wrong parking, halting car at zebra crossing, etc. TNS

Rs 45.36 cr for dev works in Kharar

Mohali: The Punjab Government has sanctioned Rs 45.36 crore for the comprehensive development of Kharar city. The Department of Local Bodies has also issued necessary approvals for the same, stated Anmol Gagan Maan, Minister of Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Labour, Hospitality and Investment Promotion. The amount will be utilised for works, including repair of pipelines, roads, streets, installation of new interlocking tiles, development of parks, installation of swings in parks and construction of toilets. TNS

Ghaggar river banks cleaned

Dera Bassi: Officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board held a campaign to clean the banks of Ghaggar river on Wednesday. The PPCB officials, led by XEN Gursharan Das Garg, also put up boards to warn people against throwing garbage in the river. “The idea is to change public attitude towards the environment with three strategies of less use, reuse, recycle and adoption,” said Garg. TNS

Betting on IPL tie, 2 arrested

Dera Bassi: The police arrested two persons for betting during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at a hotel room on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway. The suspects, identified as Ganesh Prabhakar Sawant and Partha Pares Pujara, have been booked under the Gambling Act at the Dera Bassi police station. A mobile phone and Rs 1.36 lakh in cash recovered from him have been seized. The duo were produced in court, which sent them to one-day police remand. TNS

179 NCC cadets attend camp

Mohali: The 13 Punjab Battalion of NCC Group, Ludhiana, conducted a national integration camp for NCC cadets at Doaba Group of Colleges near Chandigarh. As many as 179 cadets from the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and northeast region participated in the camp held recently. TNS

Top seed Ira in tennis final

Mohali: Top seed Ira Chadha outplayed Punjab’s Japji Kaur in straight sets 6-1 6-2 to march into the girls’ U-16 final of the ongoing Roots AITA CS7 National Rankings U-16 Championship. Chandigarh’s Mannat Awasthi also stormed into the final by defeating Ditti Prajapat 6-2 6-1. In the boys’ U-16 semifinals, Haralam Singh struggled hard before recording a 6-1 5-7 6-1 win over Sachit Thakur. Prabir Singh also moved into the next round by defeating Haryana’s Jadkirat Singh 6-4 6-1. TNS

Volleyball team announced

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Volleyball Association has selected the local boys’ sub-junior team for the 45th Sub-Junior National Volleyball Championship to be held at Chandernagore, Hooghly (West Bengal), from May 27 to June 1. A 20-day coaching camp was conducted under the guidance of senior coach Mohan Nargeta at Chandigarh. The team comprises Adarsh Chauhan (captain), Harsh Yadav, Sparsh, Rixit Negi, Piyush, Shourya Rathta, Anshul, Gurdeep, Pratiyush Bhagta, Dharuv, Yuvraj, Pratham Rathore, Gaurav Sharma (coach) and Sukhbeer Sharma (manager).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

2
World

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

3
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative; 'arrest me', dares Cong leader

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security in view of possible threats

6
Delhi

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

7
Nation

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

8
Nation

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

9
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

10
Punjab

Punjab DGP has assured SIT, crackdown on trafficking agents soon, says Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

2 days to go, politics over Parliament opening rages

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM ‘Z-plus’ cover

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM 'Z-plus' cover

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

For first time, pharmacy exam in govt institutes

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Modi govt has done its bit for Punjab, says state BJP chief

Ex-minister Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Police solve Guru Ki Wadali robbery case; 1 arrested

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in city

Light rain likely for 5 days

MC asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune’s Edu Expo kicks off in UT today

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

FSSAI certificate for veggie market in Jalandhar

Gangster nabbed during search op

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

City residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment