Two held with 16 phones in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 1

The police have arrested two youths involved in multiple incidents of snatching and recovered 16 mobile phones and two stolen two-wheelers from them in Kharar.

The suspects have been identified as Sanjay Arora and Harjinder Singh. The police said they had been getting complaints of thefts and snatchings in the areas of Mohali and Kharar for the past sometime. A trap was laid near an eatery in Kharar after a tipoff that both suspects were planning to strike.

Two cases are already registered against Sanjay Arora and one against Harjinder Singh. A fresh case under Section 379 and 279-B has been registered against them. They were produced before the court that sent them to five-day police custody.

On April 15, the police busted a four-member gang of snatchers with the arrest of three of its members. As many as 44 mobile phones, one tab, three watches and five wallets were recovered from them. Two motorcycles used in the crime were also impounded.

The accused, identified as Ankit, Satpal Singh, Raj Kumar, alias Ganja; all residents of Mohali, were booked under Section 379 of the IPC at the Phase 1 police station. They targeted workers in the Industrial Area, Phase 8, students, women and elderly persons. The gang had been active in the area for the past sometime and was on the lookout for soft targets.