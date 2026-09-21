Two held with 31gm heroin in anti-drug drive in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police arrested two persons and recovered 31.31 grams of heroin from them in separate cases as its special anti-drug drive continued across the city. In the first case, police arrested 21-year-old Sujal alias Bawa, a labourer and resident of Ramdarbar, near the Sector 31 petrol pump during patrolling. It recovered 9.46 grams of heroin from him. Police said a case under the POCSO Act was already registered against the accused.

In another case, police arrested 18-year-old Tajinder Kumar, alias Chocolate, a resident of Sector 25-D, for allegedly carrying 21.85 grams of heroin. He was booked under the NDPS Act at the Sector 11 police station. According to the police, he was allegedly involved in supplying drugs.

Advertisement

Since the special anti-drug drive began on September 11, the police have registered 96 FIRs and arrested 98 persons. Nearly 570 grams of heroin, besides smaller quantities of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), cannabis and injectable drugs, have been recovered. The police have also detained 296 persons so far.

Advertisement

DGP Dr Sagarpreet Hooda and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur have been holding meetings with resident welfare associations in areas including Maloya, Bapu Dham and Khuda Ali Sher to seek community participation in efforts to curb drug abuse, police said.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Traffic Police, in association with Rotary International District 3080, organised a cycle rally under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’