Two held with 72.15-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested with 72.15 gm heroin. Shahnawaz, alias Sonu (28), a resident of Nayagaon, was nabbed on the road between PGI and Khuda Lahora with 60 gm heroin. Also, Anil Kumar (49), a resident of Ambala, was held with 12.15 gm heroin from Sector 52. TNS

2 snatch chain from woman

Chandigarh: Two persons have snatched a gold chain from a woman. A resident of Sector 38 (West) claimed the suspects snatched her chain near a park. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Khalsa Club bag netball title

Chandigarh: Khalsa Club and Khalsa Alumina claimed the women’s and men’s titles, respectively, of the Chandigarh Senior State Netball Championship. The championship was organised by the Netball Sports Promotion Association, Chandigarh, at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26. In the women’s final, Khalsa Club defeated Sacred Heart School Club (17-06). Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, claimed third place. In the men’s category, Khalsa Alumina won the title by defeating Young Warrior (20-17). Sri Aurobindo Club finished third. A total of 18 teams took part in the championship. TNS

Century Cricket Academy log win

Chandigarh: Century Cricket Academy registered a 110-run win over SD Academy, Sector 24, in the ongoing 15th U-16 Saupin’s Gold Cup Cricket Championship. Batting first, Century Cricket Academy posted 319/9 runs in 60 overs. Skipper Shaurya Badak topped the score chart by contributing 73 off 99 balls. Devesh Kushwaha (64 off 48 balls), Markanday Panchal (57 off 69 balls) and Paras Dhamija (40 off 66 balls) were other contributors to the side. In reply, the Sector 24 batters were bowled out for 209 runs. Rudra Partap Singh Patial (55 off 88 balls) remained the main performer for the side, followed by Ehit Salaria (37), Yannis (32), Jaiswal (24) and Dahiya (21).