Two held with arms, ammo in Raipur Rani

Panchkula, April 12
In a major success, the Sector 26 crime branch of the police arrested two persons and recovered seven pistols, seven magazines and nine live cartridges from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Sahil and Raviraj, both residents of Raipur Rani.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Nikita Khattar said the crime branch team led by its incharge Mohinder Singh was patrolling in the Raipur Rani area when they got a tip-off about the suspects. The team reached the Trilokpur road and on seeing cops, the suspects tried to escape on a motorcycle. However, cops overpowered them.
Their search led to recovery of two .32 bore pistols with two live cartridges from Raviraj and four .32 bore pistols loaded with two live cartridges each from Sahil. Besides, a country-made .315 bore pistol and a live cartridge were found in Sahil’s bag.
DCP Nikita Khattar said a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against the two suspects at the Raipur Rani police
station. They were produced in a court, which remanded them in seven-day police custody.
