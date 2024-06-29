Two held with bike bearing fake plate

Chandigarh, June 28
The police have arrested two youths who were riding a motorcycle bearing a fake registration number.
Bhushan, alias Rohan (20), and Gurkirat (19), both residents of Maloya, were held in Sector 12.
The police have registered a case at the Sector 11 police station and started investigation.
