Two held with country liquor

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Khuda Ali Sher resident Rahman near the Fire Station, Sector 17, and recovered 52 quarters of country liquor from his possession. Also, a woman resident of EWS Flats, Sector 49, was arrested with 100 quarters of country liquor near Industrial Area. Cases have been registered. The two were later released on bail.

Two injured in assault

Chandigarh: Two persons have suffered injuries in an assault. Ram Darbar resident Akash claimed that he and his friend Vineet were assaulted with sharp weapons by Vishal and his friends near Phase 1 tubewell at Ram Darbar on June 2. Akash got injuries in the stomach, while his friend was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case has been registered. TNS

Man nabbed for phone theft

Chandigarh: A Sector 38 (West) man has been arrested for phone theft. Sector 25 resident Dinesh Kumar alleged that an unidentified person stole his mobile phone from the pharmaceutical laboratory in the PU on June 22. A case was registered. Later, Sahil was arrested in the case. TNS

Flesh trade at hotel: 5 booked

Zirakpur: The police claimed to have busted a flesh trade racket being run from a hotel in Baltana. Three of the five persons booked for the crime have been arrested. Zirakpur SHO Simarjit Singh Shergill said the racket was busted following a tip-off. TNS

Waste sorting at F’garh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib: Construction of MRF sheds at four places was among eight resolutions passed by the Municipal Council here on Friday. Council president Ashok Sood said a shed each would come up near Chawla Chowk on GT Road, Attewali village, near Bahadurgarh on the Sirhind bypass road and near Giani Dhaba. Garbage brought to the sheds would be segregated into wet and dry categories. OC

Summer carrom camp concludes

Chandigarh: A 10-day summer carrom coaching camp, organised by the Chandigarh Carrom Association, concluded at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, here, on Thursday. As many as 14 players from the tricity took part in the camp. Farheen, a national player, and Mahesh Sekhri, international umpire, imparted coaching to the participants.