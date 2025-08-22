DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Two held with illegal pistols

Two held with illegal pistols

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:31 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The police have arrested two youths with countrymade pistols and four cartridges.

Advertisement

The ACP (Crime), Arvind Kamboj, said on Wednesday, the detective staff received a tip-off about two men carrying illegal weapons near the Jattamajri turn on the Nalagarh–Pinjore road. A team reached the spot and arrested the suspects. One pistol and three cartridges were seized from Najar, a resident of Paploha village, while another pistol and one cartridge were recovered from Ramandeep Singh, alias Preet, of Karnpur, Panchkula.

The DCP said both accused had a criminal history – three cases are already registered against Najar and two against Ramandeep. A fresh case under Section 25(1-B)(A) of the Arms Act has been registered at the Pinjore police station.

Advertisement

They were produced before the court and the Judge remanded them in police custody for interrogation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts