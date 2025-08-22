Two held with illegal pistols

The police have arrested two youths with countrymade pistols and four cartridges.

The ACP (Crime), Arvind Kamboj, said on Wednesday, the detective staff received a tip-off about two men carrying illegal weapons near the Jattamajri turn on the Nalagarh–Pinjore road. A team reached the spot and arrested the suspects. One pistol and three cartridges were seized from Najar, a resident of Paploha village, while another pistol and one cartridge were recovered from Ramandeep Singh, alias Preet, of Karnpur, Panchkula.

The DCP said both accused had a criminal history – three cases are already registered against Najar and two against Ramandeep. A fresh case under Section 25(1-B)(A) of the Arms Act has been registered at the Pinjore police station.

They were produced before the court and the Judge remanded them in police custody for interrogation.