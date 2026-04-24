Two held with illicit liquor

The police have arrested two persons with illicit liquor.

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One of the suspects, Chandan of Mohali, was arrested at Sector 56 after 48 nips of country liquor were recovered from him.

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A case under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

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In another case, Mukesh of Sector 56 was arrested with 48 bottles country liquor. A first information report in this regard was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Both the accused received bail from court. The police said investigation in the two cases was in progress.