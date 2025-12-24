Two held with liquor, heroin

The police arrested two persons in separate cases, seizing 25 boxes of liquor and 52 gm heroin from them.

Advertisement

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Lodhipur village in Anandpur Sahib, was held on his way to Mohali, where he intended to sell liquor bought in Chandigarh. A day earlier, the police arrested a UP native, Shobhi, and recovered 52 gm heroin from him.

Advertisement